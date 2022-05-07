MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Million

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.40 million and the highest is $19.30 million. MannKind reported sales of $23.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,502 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in MannKind by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,203,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 582,256 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

