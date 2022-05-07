Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

