Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MCHX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

