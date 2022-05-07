Marine Products Co. (MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 10th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
Marine Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:MPX opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $398.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
