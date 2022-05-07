Marine Products Co. (MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 10th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Marine Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MPX opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $398.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

