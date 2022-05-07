Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

MRNS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 293,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $19.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

