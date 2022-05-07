Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.56) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.88 ($2.81).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 134.05 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.29). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.37.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

