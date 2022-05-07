Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.38 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 66,622,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,567,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

