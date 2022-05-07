Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

