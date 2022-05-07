Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 46,083 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 485.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,186,000 after buying an additional 1,068,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 347,989 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 336,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,532,000.

PZA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 926,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,112. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03.

