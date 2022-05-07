Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.79. 3,067,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,513. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.