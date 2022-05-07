Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 203 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $313.43. 388,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.97. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.63 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.93.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

