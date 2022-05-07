Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 500 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 678,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,276,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,950. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

