MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.22-4.47 EPS.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MasTec by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

