MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

MasTec stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

