Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $845.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.