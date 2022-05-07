Maveron General Partner IV LLC Invests $52,000 in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Maveron General Partner IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Eargo makes up 100.0% of Maveron General Partner IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 296,395 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 603,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 478,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 3,108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 267,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of EAR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 1,379,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.55. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.