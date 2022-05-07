McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson updated its FY22 guidance to $22.90 to $23.60 EPS.

Shares of MCK traded up $18.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,313. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.10. McKesson has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $335.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,966 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 740,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

