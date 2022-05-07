Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.99. 1,238,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

