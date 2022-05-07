Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $71.40. 2,759,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,592. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.