Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,598,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 373,598 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 165,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:INFL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,005. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.