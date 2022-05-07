Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRT. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $69.45. 8,658,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,225. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.