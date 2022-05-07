Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,939 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $2,714,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $7,437,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,031. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

