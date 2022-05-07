Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 453 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 411.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $13.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.36. 3,560,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,156. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

