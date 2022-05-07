MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $777.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

