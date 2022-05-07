MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of MD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after acquiring an additional 781,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,374 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

