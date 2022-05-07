Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. 5,496,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

