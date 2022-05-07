Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

