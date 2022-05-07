Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.38 Million

Metronome (MET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $31.38 million and approximately $27,797.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00006261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,066,929 coins and its circulating supply is 13,922,355 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

