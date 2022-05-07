Metronome Price Hits $2.23 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00006459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $31.12 million and approximately $21,265.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00183894 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00500878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038896 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,982.01 or 1.99369855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,069,808 coins and its circulating supply is 13,925,234 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

