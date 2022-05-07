MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.40. 67,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,505. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

