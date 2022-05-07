Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

