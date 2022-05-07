MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Cap of $54.76 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $54.76 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00471860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,645.72 or 1.96364816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

