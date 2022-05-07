Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $125.00

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.60), with a volume of 2420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of £122.63 million and a PE ratio of 92.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.94.

Mind Gym Company Profile (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management; management development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; reorganization; respect; customer experience; change; and ethics.

