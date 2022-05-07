Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 212,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.