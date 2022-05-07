Mint Club (MINT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.45 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013194 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

