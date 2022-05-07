Mirrored Twitter Price Tops $55.13 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $3,783.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for about $55.13 or 0.00154122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00194123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00200812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00468454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.81 or 1.99452055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 110,927 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars.

