Mirrored United States Oil Fund One Day Volume Tops $307,972.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $106.39 or 0.00304534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $307,972.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00183875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00478865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038903 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,598.64 or 1.99224073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 69,399 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

