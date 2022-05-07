Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.34. The stock had a trading volume of 387,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

