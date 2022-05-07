Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 201,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $137.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,306,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,692. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.26.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

