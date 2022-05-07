Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.29. 3,910,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,540. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average of $230.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

