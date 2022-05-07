Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 191.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

