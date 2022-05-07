Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of AutoNation worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AutoNation by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AutoNation by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,709 shares of company stock valued at $47,964,300. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN opened at $123.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

