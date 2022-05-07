Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.54.

NYSE SU opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

