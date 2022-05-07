Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $206,576.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769 in the last 90 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

