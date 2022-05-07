Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

