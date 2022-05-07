Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,104 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambev by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ambev by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 734,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 116,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. Analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.