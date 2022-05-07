Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 26,144 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 167,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 109,570 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.46 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

