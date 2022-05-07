Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 535 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,274,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,360,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $22,255,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.51. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

