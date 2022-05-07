Mizuho Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $205.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.30.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.
About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
