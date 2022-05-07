Mizuho Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $205.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.02. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.